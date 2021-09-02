Idaho hospitals strained beyond capacity with new infections

The state also added eight deaths on Thursday. The state’s seven-day moving average of new cases is 1,014, a rate not seen since January.

And based on modeling conducted by the hospital, the surge is likely to continue through the month of September.

“We are not even close to the worst, and that scares us,” said Richard Augustus, chief medical officer of Caldwell’s West Valley Medical Center.

“Every hospital in Idaho has some level of staffing shortage when it comes to available beds,” Toni Lawson, vice president of governmental relations at the Idaho Hospital Association, told the Idaho Statesman in an interview on Aug. 25. “Right now it’s a bit of a perfect storm. ... We have seen kind of exponential growth in the number of patients needing top-level care.”

Last week, Kootenai Health in North Idaho announced it had converted its largest classroom into a 22-patient care unit.

After pausing elective surgeries “weeks ago,” this week Saint Al’s made the decision to also delay medically necessary but time-sensitive procedures while the current surge continues. The hospital’s care teams are currently burdened beyond full capacity, meaning that patient and caregiver encounters are reduced, according to Saint Alphonsus spokesperson, Mark Snider.