Idaho hospitals are on the brink. Will it take 'people dying in my ER' to turn the tides?

Murphy understands that residents of some communities, like Boise or Blaine County, may have been more receptive to the mask mandates imposed by their local governments. But even if a mask mandate in the Magic Valley area or statewide increased the use of face coverings by a factor of two, that would help, he argued.

It used to take a half hour for Minidoka physicians to find a hospital that could take patients who’d been in a car crash, for example. Now, it takes them two or three hours, Murphy said.

“At what point do you take action?” Murphy said. “Is it when I have people dying in my ER because I can’t admit them?”

Will Idaho hospitals be forced to ration care?

The looming fear for hospitals is this: COVID-19 surges will get bad enough that Idaho must use “crisis standards of care,” when not every patient can receive life-saving care because of a lack of resources to care for all of them.

That is a worst-case scenario for hospitals and their health care providers.