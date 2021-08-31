Idaho hospitals are ‘beyond strained’ by COVID-19. Gov. Little deploys National Guard

National Guard members and GSA contract workers will be assigned based on requests submitted to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, said Marissa Morrison Hyer, Little’s spokesperson. The Department of Defense will fully fund its medical team, she said.

“I hope it’ll be enough,” Little said, to avoid crisis standards of care. But there’s only one real solution, he added.

“We need more Idahoans to choose to receive the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine,” Little said. “It is our ticket out of the pandemic.”

Doctor urges vaccinations ‘for the people who love you’

In the past week, patients who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 aren’t just the elderly, who have been historically more high risk for severe illness. Four COVID-19-related patients admitted into Idaho hospitals were under 18 years old. Another 16 were between the ages of 18 and 29. Overall, about a quarter of the patients were under 50, according to federal data.

Dr. Joshua Holweger, an ICU doctor at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, told the Idaho Statesman that the ICU patients seemed to be getting younger. Of the 15 COVID-19-related patients he’d seen in the Boise ICU on Friday, three of them were in their 20s. Most were under 60 years old.