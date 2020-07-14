Idaho hospital leaders want statewide mask mandate: Rise in cases 'alarming'

If hospitalizations double weekly as the projections predict, Idaho hospital leaders said facilities are going to have a difficult time keeping up.

Souza described it like this: Imagine going into work and your boss asks you to do 50% more work than you already do. And then imagine you get asked to do more work again, and again. You might be able to handle extra work for a while, but it’s really hard to do it for weeks and months.

Plus, while doctors and nurses are being asked to do more, there also aren’t as many of them to do the work. They keep getting sick.

Odette Bolano, CEO and president of St. Alphonsus’ health system, said that her hospital had 25 employees quarantined a month ago. Today 123 are quarantined.

“We can create an increased bed capacity,” Souza said. “But … We need people to provide that care.”

Hospital leaders also made clear that the new cases are not merely a result of increased testing. Dr. David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, said that since late March and early April, the positive case rate has tripled. When Idaho first dealt with a case spike, 5.1% of tests came back positive, now between 12 and 15% of cases are coming back positive.

The ask