Idaho Home Health and Hospice

Idaho Home Health and Hospice celebrated the 40th anniversarywith a ribbon-cutting ceremony in 2017.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Idaho Home Health & Hospice has been named a top agency of the 2018 HomeCare Elite that, for 13 years, has identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies. 

Idaho Home Health & Hospice, a provider of home health services in Twin Falls, is part of LHC Group, a national provider of post-acute-care services.

“The entire LHC Group family congratulates our team members at Idaho Home Health & Hospice for achieving this meaningful mark of excellence in our industry,” CEO Keith G. Myers said in a statement. “They are the reason we succeed in bringing high-quality healthcare to the patients, families, referral sources and healthcare partners in every community we serve.”

HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency and financial health. In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. 

The ranking is sponsored by DecisionHealth, publisher of Home Health Line and the Complete Home Health ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Coding Manual.

