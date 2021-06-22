Idaho hits a COVID vaccine milestone: More than 50% of adults got their shots

“We likely will not meet the national goal of at least 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator of Idaho’s Division of Public Health, during a media briefing Tuesday. “We do continue to make gains in our vaccination rates, which is an important piece to stay ahead of the spread of the (variants). We know that many people continue to be concerned about vaccine safety and are taking a wait-and-see approach. We also know that we need to make vaccines extremely convenient to accommodate people’s busy lives, and because of all this, we are employing a wide array of tactics to increase confidence in vaccine, increased access to the vaccine, as well as motivate people to get the vaccine.”