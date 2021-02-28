Idaho historians want to share the state’s Black history — but they need your help

BOISE — Idaho historians want to know more about the state’s Black history, but they need help.

The State Historic Preservation Office, a part of the Idaho State Historical Society, is looking for people to share information and educate officials about Idaho’s Black history, the group said in a Wednesday news release.

Black Americans have long been part of Idaho’s history. Many parts, however, have gone untold, according to officials.

“Historic places associated with Black Idahoans can be difficult to identify,” historians said in the news release. “Institutional racism, exclusionary history and a historically small percentage of African Americans in the state means the physical imprint of their contributions is underrepresented in architectural and archaeological site records.”

The Historic Preservation Office wants to change that. The group wants people who may know a part of Idaho’s history to share their knowledge.

Information the group receives will be added to a database of historic sites and places in Idaho.