 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Idaho high school student sent as delegate to UN Climate Change Conference

  • 0
COP26 - Day Eleven Transport

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 10: A hydrogen powered zero emission ambulance is displayed on November 10, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Day eleven of the 2021 climate summit in Glasgow will focus on driving the global transition to zero-emission transport. This is the 26th "Conference of the Parties" and represents a gathering of all the countries signed on to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement. The aim of this year's conference is to commit countries to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

 IAN FORSYTH

Boise High School senior and school board member Shiva Rajbhandari is in Egypt as a delegate for the League of Women Voters of the United States to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, according to a press release.

Shiva Rajbhandari

Shiva Rajbhandari was elected to the Boise School District’s Board of Trustees in September 2022.

Rajbhandari, 18, received a scholarship from the League of Women Voters to attend the meeting as one of 18 of its delegates from across the U.S. in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The League is an officially designated observer to the United Nations and has worked on global issues since the founding of the organization in 1920, the release said.

The conference ends today, and attendees will discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build resilience and adapting to the inevitable impacts of climate change, according to the U.N. website, as well as issues related to financing climate action in developing countries.

“I’m grateful to the League of Women Voters of Idaho for actively supporting my nomination for attendance at COP27 and honored to have the opportunity to represent the League and my Boise community in Sharm El-Sheikh,” Rajbhandari said. “I look forward to working with other youth leaders from around the world to advocate for our collective future, and I’m excited to apply what I learn to our organizing right here in Idaho.”

People are also reading…

Rajbhandari, a member of the League, is an organizer for a local “green schools” initiative, and is the youth engagement coordinator for the Idaho Conservation League, where he leads youth coalitions and advocates for climate action, the release said.

Rajbhandari is also a founding member of Babe Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan youth voter advocacy organization which partners with the League’s Education Fund for voter education and registration.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News