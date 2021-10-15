Idaho health officials say COVID-19 is here to stay. What does that mean?

BOISE — Just like influenza, the virus that causes COVID-19 is here to stay.

An official from one of Idaho’s largest hospitals on Tuesday said that COVID-19 is shifting from “pandemic” to “endemic,” meaning it will continue to circulate.

Last year, Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System, thought the day that Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout began last December would be “the D-Day in the battle against the coronavirus,” he said during a media briefing Tuesday. “Sadly, I’m here to tell you that we’ve lost the war, that COVID is here to stay. And the reason it is here is because we cannot vaccinate enough people to fully eradicate the disease — and, absent being able to do that and accomplish herd immunity, we now need to move into the phase of recognizing that COVID can be a disease to be managed for the long-term future.”

What does that mean? Does it mean that surges will continue to roll through Idaho? Nemerson and Idaho’s chief epidemiologist said they’re not sure, but they can make some educated guesses.