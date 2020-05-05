Idaho health districts say they’re ready for contact-tracing challenge as state reopens

Southwest District Health, which includes Canyon County, has the state’s third-highest caseload. It has managed in part by separating contacts into a group that is symptomatic or high risk and another group that is asymptomatic and low risk. The first group gets contacted daily; the second group gets contacted weekly, said Ellie Morgan, a Southwest District epidemiologist.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Thursday during a press conference that the state is “putting more resources into the health districts.” The districts are only partially funded by the state; they also receive funding from the federal government, contract services and the counties they serve.

Dave Jeppesen, the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said Thursday that some federal relief money will be targeted toward contact tracing.

“We will be moving across the state to increase our capacity, both with people and with technology,” he said at the press conference.

But only CDH told the Idaho Statesman that it needed, or was getting, additional resources at this point. The Southwest, South Central, North Central and Panhandle health districts have reassigned existing staff members to handle the coronavirus workload. Eastern Idaho Public Health and Southeastern Idaho Public Health say they can do the same if needed.