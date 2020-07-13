Idaho health care provider died of COVID-19. Husband and kids 'want her death NOT to be in vain'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A pediatric nurse practitioner in the Boise area has died from complications of COVID-19.

Samantha Hickey, of Caldwell, leaves behind a husband and four children, according to St. Luke’s Health System.

“It’s with a heavy heart I share w/ you about the passing of a colleague, Samantha Hickey, who died today from complications from #COVID19,” St. Luke’s spokesperson Anita Kissee said Monday on Twitter.

“Samantha Hickey was a valued member of the St. Luke’s Children’s team,” the health system said in a statement to media Monday. “She provided dedicated and compassionate care to children in the greater Canyon County area for 15 years. She spent her clinical days caring for patients, training the next generation of nurse practitioners, and advocating for the wellbeing of her community. Our organization is hurting along with her family and loved ones.

“Samantha’s death is a heartbreaking consequence of the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a life-long learner and community-minded caregiver, Samantha’s husband and four children say she wanted to make a difference. They believe she would want her death not to be in vain, but to serve as a stark reminder that people must do whatever they can to protect themselves and others and take this pandemic seriously.”