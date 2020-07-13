Idaho health care provider died of COVID-19. Husband and kids 'want her death NOT to be in vain'

BOISE — A pediatric nurse practitioner in the Boise area has died from complications of COVID-19.
Samantha Hickey, of Caldwell, leaves behind a husband and four children, according to St. Luke’s Health System.
“It’s with a heavy heart I share w/ you about the passing of a colleague, Samantha Hickey, who died today from complications from #COVID19,” St. Luke’s spokesperson Anita Kissee said Monday on Twitter.
“Samantha Hickey was a valued member of the St. Luke’s Children’s team,” the health system said in a statement to media Monday. “She provided dedicated and compassionate care to children in the greater Canyon County area for 15 years. She spent her clinical days caring for patients, training the next generation of nurse practitioners, and advocating for the wellbeing of her community. Our organization is hurting along with her family and loved ones.
“Samantha’s death is a heartbreaking consequence of the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a life-long learner and community-minded caregiver, Samantha’s husband and four children say she wanted to make a difference. They believe she would want her death not to be in vain, but to serve as a stark reminder that people must do whatever they can to protect themselves and others and take this pandemic seriously.”
At least 760 health care workers in Idaho have contracted the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Hickey had posted recently on social media about having the coronavirus. “I would kick butt at Fear Factor food challenge, since I can’t taste or smell right now,” she wrote on Thursday. “However, considering I have to lay down in the middle of taking a shower, I would fail the obstacle challenge.”
