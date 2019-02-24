By the numbers: Flu season in Idaho

2.89 percent: Outpatient visits for influenza-like illness

8.86 percent: Emergency department visits for influenza-like illness

18: Influenza-related deaths this season

17: Deaths where patient was older than 50

1: Death where patient was 19-49 years old

0: Influenza-related deaths within the South Central Public Health District this season

896: Specimens tested for influenza

17.7 percent: Came back negative for influenza

71.4 percent: Tested positive for the A/H1 strain of influenza

9.9 percent: Tested positive for the A/H3 strain of influenza

0.9 percent: Tested positive for the B-Yamagata strain of influenza

Source: Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s flu season tracker, for the week ending Feb. 16