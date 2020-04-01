Idaho has a history of earthquakes. Here’s how they compare to Tuesday’s 6.5 quake

BOISE — Over 100 years ago, an earthquake shook Boise, damaging buildings and rattling residents, who ran out into the streets, according to the Idaho Geological Survey. It was one of the earliest significant earthquakes in state history, though it’s unclear how strong the quake was — the Richter scale, one of the first means used to measure the magnitude of earthquakes, wasn’t developed until 1935.

The Gem State is fairly prone to temblors like the one that shook the state Tuesday evening. Quakes have been shaking Idaho for centuries, and the Ada County Office of Emergency management says Idaho is the fifth-most earthquake-prone state after California, Alaska, Nevada and Utah.

Still, Tuesday’s earthquake might be one of Idaho’s most significant on record. It registered an initial 6.5 magnitude on the moment magnitude scale, the current means of measuring earthquake size. According to U.S. Geological Survey data, that would make it the second-strongest quake ever recorded within Idaho’s borders. Only the Borah Peak earthquake, which hit near Challis on Oct. 28, 1983, was stronger (6.9 magnitude).

Here’s a brief history of seismic events in Idaho.

Early Idaho saw several earthquakes but little damage