Idaho has 8th lowest union membership in the U.S.

TWIN FALLS — Idaho has seen the second-highest decrease in union workers since 1964, statistics show, surpassed only by Utah. The number of union members in Idaho continues to decline.

In 1964, more than 24% of Idahoans were part of unions, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2021, however, that number dropped to 4.7%, according to recently released statistics from the bureau.

Nationwide, union members accounted for 10.3% of employed wage and salary workers in 2021.

Traditionally, Idaho employers have opposed union activity. Local union organizers want to change long-held stereotypes about the pros and cons of union membership.

Education and misinformation are one possible reason for Idaho’s low numbers, said Dan Green, an organizer for the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

“As an organizer, I’ve walked into places and had my card thrown to the floor, called all kinds of names. You name it,” Green said. “It can be a mix, maybe that guy 15 years ago had a bad experience with an organizer, (or) maybe his dad did.”

In the 1980s, some union leaders used questionable tactics to encourage workers to join, he said. There were also allegations that unions were corrupt or connected to organized crime.

“The misconceptions that go along with it include that we are lazy,” Green said, “that we are entitled, we don’t work as hard as the next guy, we can’t be fired, all these things that people think.”

Unions work by organizing members of a trade to use their collective power to have a voice in the workplace, he said. Members have access to higher pay, better benefits, pensions, higher quality healthcare and protection from termination.

“My life took a very positive turn when I joined the union,” Green said. “It was security, especially in construction where we work ourselves out of work.”

Although it is difficult to compare earnings between non-union and union workers, it’s estimated union workers make at least 25% more than their non-union counterparts, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Also, the idea that union members can’t be fired is false, he said.

Idaho is a “work at will” state, according to the Idaho Department of Labor, meaning employers can terminate individuals without notice and without cause. Union members can also be terminated but there needs to be a cause.

Another significant part of Green’s job is explaining what a pension is. A 401(k) retirement plan is funded by employee contributions and sometimes matching payments from employers. With a pension plan, employers fund and guarantee a specific retirement benefit for each employee.

“If you go to the mall, go downtown, ask people how a pension works, they don’t know,” he said. “And then a fair percentage of the people I explain it to kinda look at me like, ‘Yeah, no. That can’t be right. No one is sending me a check till the day I die. Come on man, what’s the hook.’”

Another factor that prevents people from joining is the cost of dues.

Workers’ attitudes have changed over the past few decades, said Bonang Seoela, a regional economist with the state Labor Department. People are not willing to pay the dues to become union members but choose to negotiate their salary themselves instead.

For the electrical workers union, dues start at $20 a month, plus 1% to 2% of gross wages for utility members. Journeyman wiremen pay $43 a month.

Green said he thinks the dues are worth it for the benefits, but he understands there are good non-union jobs with great employers.

“Full family health care is another benefit,” he said. “I’ve got five kids. With ours, it’s a $400 deductible per person or $1,200 per family. That’s a big deal.

“Kids break their arms. They break their legs. We all rode motorcycles — the kids raced. All of that stuff.

“A lot of people are paying anywhere from $50 to $180 a week out of their own paycheck for health insurance that isn’t even close to as good.”

Brendan Van Sickle has been a member of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union for seven years.

Van Sickle, who works for Amalgamated Sugar Co., told the Times-News the local union has more than 200 members.

“After working for a little bit and understanding what the union is doing for me and what it’s been fighting for, I got involved,” he said.

He hopes unions get bigger and non-union workers continue to push to be unionized. More people involved helps make workers’ voices stronger.

Although due’s are a drawback for some people, he thinks there is another answer for low numbers across the state.

“I think the biggest is a lack of knowledge and a lack of understanding what we are capable of,” he said. “All we can do is try to educate and get the community involved to understand that if you can strengthen everybody, then it’s better in the long run.”

His yearly raise — guaranteed by the union — is worth paying $36 a month in dues. In fact, his raises over the past seven years have paid for his dues, he said.

“Not only that, it’s a brotherhood and a sisterhood.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0