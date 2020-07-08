Idaho had 2,422 new COVID-19 cases last week — that's a quarter of the state's total throughout the pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Idaho’s COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing. The state had 2,422 new COVID-19 cases last week — that’s more than a quarter of all cases the Gem State has had since the pandemic began.

For comparison, the state had 1,715 new cases the previous week, and before that there hadn’t been a single week with more than 862 cases. Back in May, the state was typically seeing fewer than 200 new cases per week.

Half of last week’s cases came out of Ada and Canyon counties. But cases are rising outside of the Treasure Valley as well.

Last week the eight-county Magic Valley region had new 266 cases, 29% more than the week prior. Those 266 cases were the second-most the Magic Valley has had in a week — there were 285 new cases here in the first week of April, with most of those coming out of Blaine County.

On Monday, after the Fourth of July weekend, Twin Falls County broke its record for new daily cases with 49. Twin Falls County cases were up 73% from the week before.

Minidoka and Cassia counties also had lots of new cases last week with 50 and 49 respectively. Those tallies represented slight decreases from the week before.