Idaho had 2,422 new COVID-19 cases last week — that's a quarter of the state's total throughout the pandemic

TWIN FALLS — Idaho’s COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing. The state had 2,422 new COVID-19 cases last week — that’s more than a quarter of all cases the Gem State has had since the pandemic began.
For comparison, the state had 1,715 new cases the previous week, and before that there hadn’t been a single week with more than 862 cases. Back in May, the state was typically seeing fewer than 200 new cases per week.
Half of last week’s cases came out of Ada and Canyon counties. But cases are rising outside of the Treasure Valley as well.
Last week the eight-county Magic Valley region had new 266 cases, 29% more than the week prior. Those 266 cases were the second-most the Magic Valley has had in a week — there were 285 new cases here in the first week of April, with most of those coming out of Blaine County.
On Monday, after the Fourth of July weekend, Twin Falls County broke its record for new daily cases with 49. Twin Falls County cases were up 73% from the week before.
Minidoka and Cassia counties also had lots of new cases last week with 50 and 49 respectively. Those tallies represented slight decreases from the week before.
Many Magic Valley COVID-19 cases can be traced to outbreaks at food processing facilities. Mini-Cassia, home to a handful of large food processors, has seen disproportionately high COVID-19 infections, with many if not most of those cases coming out of processing plants.
Jerome County saw its weekly case count (27) increase by 145% from the week before. Blaine, Lincoln and Gooding counties all saw moderate increases or decreases, while Camas County has still had only one case.
The Gem State has had six new COVID-19 deaths since July 1, none of which was in the Magic Valley.
