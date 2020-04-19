Idaho gun sales rose after Obama election, school shootings. This is coronavirus’ impact

Gun shops were listed as essential businesses in Gov. Brad Little’s March 25 stay-home order, which Little on Wednesday extended through April 30.

The number of gun background checks performed in Idaho increased from 6,228 in August 2001 to 8,312 in September 2001, the month of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. There were nearly 12,000 gun background checks performed in Idaho during each of the first two months after Obama, a Democrat deemed by some as hostile to gun rights, was elected president in November 2008.

In the aftermath of the Dec. 14, 2012, Sandy Hook shooting, gun checks increased from 13,395 that November to 20,555 in December before dropping to 17,708 in January 2013.

The National Rifle Association has filed lawsuits against New York and New Mexico for deeming firearms sellers as nonessential businesses that were ordered closed.

“The current public health emergency does not justify the complete elimination of this right, especially during a time when many New Yorkers have valid concerns about their physical safety and welfare,” NRA attorney William Brewer III said in a news release.

The anti-gun violence group Everytown for Gun Safety said the NRA is exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to push gun sales through “fear mongering.”