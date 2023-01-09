Idaho Gov. Brad Little pushes for 'Idaho First' in 2023 State of the State

Go to high school and college in Idaho. Work in Idaho. Stay in Idaho.

That was the vision at the heart of Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address on Monday in Boise, a 36-minute speech in the House chamber at the State Capitol that prioritized education — highlighted by a proposed scholarship program that would be the largest single investment in career technical and workforce education in state history, and increased pay for all teachers regardless of experience.

The Republican governor also pitched a $120 million plan aimed at property tax relief, proposed a 10% pay increase for law enforcement officers as part of the state’s commitment to public safety, and called for the creation of an Idaho State Police interdiction team to step up the fight against fentanyl.

Speaking to a new-look legislature that features 39 rookies among 105 seats — including seven from the four districts that cover the Magic Valley — Little described his budget and policy recommendations for the 2023 legislative session, a plan dubbed “Idaho First,” as an opportunity to build upon the state’s “historic” success during his first term.

“What we’re doing is working, and I am prepared to work with all of you to accelerate our pace, continue leading the country, and keep putting Idaho first,” Little said.

Education is the first pillar of the plan. Why? Little pointed to the November election in which 80% of voters approved of the legislature’s decision to boost education funding by $410 million — $330 million for K-12 public schools to be used to push starting teacher pay into the top 10 nationally and increase pay and benefits for all teachers, among other things, plus $80 million for post-secondary training for in-demand careers.

“The overwhelming support of our plan means, unmistakably, Idahoans expect us to support public schools,” Little said, adding that voters in “every single county, every single city, and every single legislative district” turned out in favor of the legislature’s action.

In “doubling down on education,” Little also recommended lawmakers approve an $8,500 scholarship to begin in 2024 for graduating Idaho high school seniors to attend an in-state university, community college, career technical or workforce training program of their choice.

He also envisions the “Idaho Launch” scholarship as a magnet to grow the state’s skilled workforce while providing opportunities for the state’s younger generation to be “working in Idaho jobs.”

“Never have we provided a catalyst of this magnitude for students to ‘go on,’ in whatever way suits them,” Little said. “No matter what path a student chooses we are making it easier for them to get the advanced training they need to propel themselves and Idaho’s economy forward.”

The more immediate benefit for Idaho students is the chance for higher education without the “fear” of the cost, College of Southern Idaho President Dean Fisher told the Times-News.

“The governor’s plan would take away initial barriers for Idaho high school graduates. There’s no financial barriers,” said Fisher, who was in Boise for the State of the State address. “It’s another chance for Idaho to really focus on one of the things it does best, and that’s take care of our youth.”

Debbie Critchfield, the Oakley Republican who won election as Idaho’s superintendent of public instruction in November, also applauded Little.

“Once again, I see that Gov. Little is demonstrating his commitment to education, which clearly as an elected superintendent that is my priority too,” Critchfield was quoted in the Idaho Capital Sun. “So for him to call it out first amongst a whole list of priorities or, I guess, goals that he has, I loved that he kicked it off that way.”

The approval for Little’s recommendations, however, was not universal.

The Idaho Freedom Caucus, a 12-member faction of the Idaho Republican Party that includes District 24 Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld of Twin Falls, blasted the governor as “deaf to the plight of Idaho children trapped in poorly performing schools” and called on the state to invest in “students not systems.”

“Instead, the governor gives a nod to socialism by increasing the pay for all, regardless of how good or bad a teacher may be,” the group said in a news release. “Who among us doesn’t want a $6,300 pay raise?

That was the figure cited by Little as the average raise for a teacher pending legislative approval.

Of the “Idaho Launch” scholarship program, the Freedom Caucus said, “This is something we expect from the Biden administration, not from ‘conservative’ Idaho. Welfare education is a tool of socialist countries, not a path to limited government and fiscal conservatism.”

The more moderate Republicans of the Magic Valley had a different point of view.

District 24 Rep. Steve Miller (R-Fairfield) called Little’s efforts to bolster education “a no-brainer,” telling the Times-News he supported opportunities for “two-year certification and, I think, one-year certification, too.”

But, he cautioned, “I need to review the policy and then I really need to look at the numbers (in Little’s plan),” he said.

District 25 Sen. Linda Wright Hartgen (R-Twin Falls) also voiced support for Little’s education initiatives, describing the investments in teacher pay and the scholarship program as “terrific” for the state.

Like the governor, Hartgen believes “Idaho Launch” could help solve for the state’s workforce shortages.

“We hear so much about the workforce. Everybody out there, they’re all looking for help,” she told the Times-News. “It doesn’t matter of it’s in the schools or the hospitals, things are tight.”

To ease the burden of property taxes, Little proposed to help local governments cover the cost of infrastructure for things such as water systems, roads and bridges, twice insisting that such investments are “property tax relief.”

“There is no doubt Idaho’s tremendous pace of growth is putting a strain on services at the local level, which increases the potential to drive up your local property taxes,” the governor said. “But, too often, we are simply shifting burdens across taxpayers when we should be addressing the needs head-on.”

Little also called for spending $1 billion in one-time funds, without raising taxes or fees, for critical statewide infrastructure aimed at bridge and pedestrian safety, local transportation projects and airport improvements.

Also:

Little introduced a new educational awareness campaign at FentanylTakesAll.org to inform the state’s youth about the dangers of fentanyl, which he described as “50 times more potent than heroin, 100 hundred times more potent than morphine, and hard to detect.”

The governor pushed for boost pay for the state’s law enforcement officers. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, while other places seek to defund the police, here in Idaho we defend the police,” he said.

Little called for a moment of silence and prayer for the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a home near campus last year. He called the victims by their first names and added, “We will never forget them.”

The State of the State represented the kickoff to the legislative session, which typically runs for about 80 days although there is not a set schedule.

