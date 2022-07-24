 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Idaho GOP rejects abortion exception to save mother’s life

Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention

From right, Samantha Silvers and Jaycee Massie hold up a sign while chanting during a protest for abortion rights on July 15 at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Republican Party has rejected adding language to their platform to allow an abortion to save the life of the mother.

A majority of the roughly 700 delegates from around the state rejected the change to the party’s existing platform during its three-day convention that wrapped up Saturday in Twin Falls. The platform does not have the force of law but states the party’s position it wants Republicans in elected office to follow.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court last month triggered a 2020 Idaho law banning all abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest, or to protect the mother’s life. That law as written would take effect sometime this summer, but it’s being challenged in the Idaho Supreme Court.

To change that 2020 law, if it’s upheld by the court, would require action by the Republican-dominated Legislature, which is scheduled to meet in January, and the approval of Republican Gov. Brad Little, who signed the 2020 abortion trigger law.

People are also reading…

Delegates also chose far-right Rep. Dorothy Moon to replace more moderate Tom Luna as the party’s chair. Moon ran unsuccessfully in the Republican primary in May for secretary of state, contending the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and Biden wasn’t president.

The party had on its agenda more than 30 resolutions and ended up approving less than half of them. One resolution that didn’t get approved included one already adopted by Texas Republicans that President Joe Biden isn’t the legitimate leader of the country.

