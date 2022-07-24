Idaho GOP rejects abortion exception to save mother’s life

Less than 24 hours after the unprecedented leak of the draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, Chief Justice John Roberts ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach.” Since then? Pretty much silence. The Supreme Court won’t say whether it's still investigating. The court also won’t say whether the leaker has been identified or whether anyone has been disciplined. Or whether an outside law firm or the FBI has been called in. Or whether the court will ever offer an accounting of what transpired. Or whether it's taken steps to try to prevent a repeat. To these and other emailed questions, Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said by email: “The Court has no comment.”