TWIN FALLS — Mustard Seed Ministries helps hundreds of people every month who need help putting food on the table or are facing eviction or loss of utilities.
“The bottom line is we help individual people who need it,” said Dennis Moon, the social services coordinator at Mustard Seed.
Mustard Seed Ministries is one of many nonprofits that are asking for help from the public with Idaho Gives. The statewide, 24-hour online day of giving supports hundreds of nonprofits across the state.
In its launch year, Idahoans raised $578,735. Last year, people donated $1,562,743 for 570 profits by 10,843 donors.
This year’s Idaho Gives is Thursday.
“Idaho Gives is a day of giving,” said Liz Mandelkow, the director of operations at Mustard Seed Ministries. “It’s a way for us to make a big splash. It brings awareness to who we are.”
Some downtown Twin Falls businesses will be hosting booths where people can donate or get more information about some of the nonprofits. Anyone can donate online at idahogives.org.
Every nonprofit has different strategy to bring people to their booths. Mustard Seed Ministries is hoping to draw people with their raffle giveaway. For every $10 donation through Idaho Gives, donors will get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a bicycle donated by Spoke and Wheel.
More than 40 Magic Valley nonprofits from Magic Valley counties are registered to participate. Last year, they raised over $111,000 of the nearly $1.5 million raised through Idaho Gives statewide.
Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley has participated in Idaho Gives for the past seven years. Each year the amount of money received increases, said executive director Linda Fleming. Funds raised this year for Habitat for Humanity will go into building a five-bedroom house for a Twin Falls family.
“If every person gives a bit it spreads out,” Fleming said. “If everyone gave $10 the amount generated would be incredible.”
