Idaho gas prices up by a penny, U.S. average jumps three cents

BOISE — Idaho drivers were able to catch their breath this week, as the state’s average gas price moved by just a penny. But according to AAA, the reprieve from rising fuel prices could be short-lived, as the price of crude oil recently hit a mark not seen in nearly three years.

“For the last month, gas prices have been in something of a lull – certainly higher than we’d like to pay, but not moving dramatically,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said. “But the price of crude oil hit $70 per barrel this week – the highest price since October 2018, and $23 more per barrel than this past January. Based on what we’re seeing, pump prices aren’t likely to peak until well into July.”

This week, Idaho’s average price for regular is $3.28, which is six cents more than a month ago and 98 cents more than a year ago. The national average currently sits at $3.08, which is four cents more than a month ago and 98 cents more than a year ago. The Gem State currently ranks 9th in the country for most expensive fuel.