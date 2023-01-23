Idaho gas prices dip below national average — but for how long?

TWIN FALLS — The price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho dipped below the national average on Monday for the first time in nearly a year.

Get it while you can.

“So far, Idaho is swimming against the current, but we may not be able to hold out for much longer,” Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho public affairs director, said in a news release. “Powerful forces could sweep us into the price increases that are happening elsewhere.”

The average price Monday in the Gem State, $3.39, according to AAA Idaho, was spotted at multiple stations around Twin Falls, and even a few pennies cheaper at Walmart and Fred Meyer. The national average, meanwhile, was $3.42 — up 12 cents from about a week ago and 33 cents over a month ago.

Idahoans hadn’t paid less at the pump than the national average since Feb. 18, 2022, AAA Idaho said.

“That sounds about right,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told the Times-News in an email.

GasBuddy, which tracks real-time prices across the United States, had Idaho’s average at $3.40 on Monday night, two cents cheaper than its national average, but also warned that higher prices were likely coming down the road.

Citing crude prices, “continued refinery challenges” and a weakening demand in China due to a surge of new COVID-19 cases, De Haan wrote in GasBuddy’s weekly analysis released Monday: “Moving forward, it doesn’t look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating.”

A Colorado refinery that’s been offline since a fire in late December is among the setbacks, according to AAA Idaho. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City, which supplies up to 40% of the state's fuel, including in the Denver metropolitan area, is expected to be shut down for inspections and repairs until mid- to late March.

“If the market continues to feel this kind of pressure, higher gas prices could follow,” Conde said. “But on the other hand, another cold snap could ease demand, or crude oil prices could reverse course. We’ll have to keep a close eye on how things unfold.”

The average price in Idaho to start the week was lower than its neighbors to the west but higher than Utah ($3.35), Montana ($3.14) and Wyoming ($3.29), according to GasBuddy.

The lowest prices reported across the state Monday on GasBuddy: $2.94 at a pair of Conoco stations in Rigby.