BOISE — In celebration of National Nutrition Month, the Idaho Foodbank has launched its Million Meals in March campaign — a statewide effort to increase food and funds collected in March and provide one million nutritious meals to hungry Idahoans.
“People may think of food banks as only distributing shelf-stable or canned food, but over 75 percent of the food we distribute is fresh and frozen. Most importantly, 84 percent is nutritious,” Karen Vauk, president and CEO, said in a statement.
Many community partners are participating in corporate challenges, designing art structures made with cans — CANstruction — and coordinating food and fund drives in support of this campaign. Presenting sponsor Southern Idaho Honda Dealers is offering a $20,000 donation match. Since every dollar donated to the Idaho Foodbank can provide food for five meals, this donation match stands to provide 200,000 meals to Idahoans in need.
Communities can support the food drive by shopping at partner retailers, donating food at local businesses and making a donation to the Million Meals in March campaign at millionmealsidaho.org, which is accepting monetary donations, listing campaign promotions and events and highlighting contributing sponsors statewide. You can also see a full list of promotional events at the website.
Aligned with its Hunger to Health initiative, the Idaho Foodbank is dedicated to the development of innovative and sustainable programs to make healthy eating accessible and affordable to all Idahoans. For more information, go to idahofoodbank.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.