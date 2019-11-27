JEROME — At the start of St. Jerome Catholic Church’s Monday dinner service, friends and family stood around tables decorated in fall prints and colors and bowed their heads in prayer before receiving their plates: a ball of mashed potatoes smothered in turkey and gravy, a pool of yellow corn and thick rounds of garlic bread.
The kitchen serves free meals twice a week for anyone who needs it, no questions asked, said Jeff Schroeder, coordinator of the Jerome Community Kitchen.
In a state known for food — especially potatoes and dairy — and with a low unemployment rate — it’s been under 3% for almost two years — there are still lots of people who are short on food. And while pantries and food banks serve many, they don’t address the underlying issues like economic inequity and a lack of living-wage jobs and affordable housing that lead to food insecurity.
In places like Jerome County, food insecurity remained consistent for the last three years, but 64% of its food-insecure residents qualify for some kind of nutrition-assistance program.
“For Jerome being such a small community, it’s crazy to me how big the need is,” Susan Anderson, a volunteer with the Martha and Mary’s Food Pantry, said.
The pantry, which is a part of St. Jerome Catholic Church, has seen the need for food in the community steadily rise, plus it took on more clients following the closure of Jerome’s South Central Community Action Partnership office in 2011.
Twin Falls is one of the few places in the Magic Valley that has multiple pantries and organizations to serve the community and take the pressure off of smaller operations in the surrounding counties. But the burden of getting to Twin Falls for residents in Jerome, Gooding and Lincoln counties is immense. Food-insecure people sometimes travel from as far away as Blaine County to buy cheaper groceries in Twin Falls.
Traveling great distances is a common problem when looking at rural food insecurity and exacerbates a larger issue of hunger: finding ways to connect people with resources and high-quality food.
“It’s not that there’s a lack of food,” Jennifer Werlin, extension coordinator of community food systems at the University of Idaho Extension in Teton County, told the Times-News in a telephone interview. “I think the challenge is getting the food to the people who need it the most, especially in rural communities where everyone is so spread out.”
Food with dignity
On a recent Monday afternoon at the Hunger Coalition in Bellevue, a small waiting room was standing-room-only. Inside the warehouse, volunteers and patrons kept their coats on as they sorted and bagged golden pears that fit in the palms of their hands. The shelves held a hodgepodge of supplies and brands in containers of all sizes, and its dry-goods shelves were packed with special items like tapioca balls and cocoa powder for “baking season.”
The coalition conducted a hunger assessment in 2015 to understand the people in Blaine County it serves. Conclusions from the report spurred it to begin exploring accessible, community-based solutions to food insecurity.
“Hunger doesn’t look the same from person to person,” coalition spokeswoman Kristin McMahon said.
The report found that more than half of respondents who said they’d rather work in exchange for assistance than get a hand-out were food insecure. In the survey, 42% said they didn’t seek services because there were others who needed it more.
The coalition is expanding to create a commercial kitchen in the building across the street and wants to look into creating a sliding-scale grocery store as well as implementing a program where people can volunteer some of their time in exchange for food.
“Stigma is a big part of why people don’t seek help,” McMahon said. “We’re always looking to be a happier, healthier, more welcoming place.”
Falling through the cracks
While food insecurity in Idaho is steadily improving — 11% of the state’s population is food insecure, the best rate it’s had in recent years — progress is being undone elsewhere, some advocates say. The Trump administration’s cuts and changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as the food stamp program, is creating unexpected hurdles for groups working to fix systemic food insecurity.
“Rules and regulations are being changed in a way that we’ve never imagined,” Kathy Gardner, executive director of the Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force, said. “It never used to be that if you used food stamps, you’d be a public charge.”
The effects of the public charge rule, which means that the use of certain social services will count against those seeking green-card or citizenship status, is causing immigrants nationwide to retreat from using assistance programs. For counties like Jerome with high Hispanic and immigrant populations, there may be portions of the population whose needs aren’t being met.
Stigma and a lack of awareness of alternate resources also mean the scope of the problem may not be well understood because the Latino population is not making its needs known, which makes it difficult for outreach groups to target them.
“Every county has a difficult time reaching undocumented people,” Werlin said. “A lot of those people don’t get reported.”
Vulnerable communities like Latinos and the elderly sometimes fall through the cracks when addressing food insecurity, which is where food banks and free-meal programs come in to fill the gap.
For patrons of the Jerome kitchen, getting food can fulfill another need: a personal connection with others.
“They’re so good to us here,” Nelita Knotek, who was at the kitchen for dinner, said. “We just come here and yap, yap yap.”
Attacking the root cause
It’s not enough to bring more food into a community. More food doesn’t necessarily mean people will buy it, and food pantries are usually only able to provide shelf-stable foods instead of fresh fruits and vegetables and high-quality meat. This means that sometimes food insecure people must sacrifice nutrition to stay fed, even when they are receiving assistance.
About 52% of people in Jerome live below the “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed” threshold assessed by United Way. The threshold is the bare minimum economic survival level determined by the cost of living in each area. Martha and Mary’s pantry alone feeds about 600 people a month.
“Food insecurity is often not about food,” Gardner said. “It’s often about immigration, transportation, and choosing between heat in winter and food.”
Food banks serve an immediate need in emergency situations but don’t have the capacity to provide long-term solutions to hunger. While there will always be a need for emergency food, advocates say the issue needs to be targeted from the root.
“It’s like a Band-Aid,” Werlin said. “It’s not getting rid of what’s causing the issue. You have to look at the whole system.”
