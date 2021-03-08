Idaho farmers are one step closer to growing hemp legally, as House passes bill

Producers and transporters who violate the limit on THC “may be subject to criminal penalties for marijuana,” according to the bill. A first-time violation is a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $150, and a second-time violation would increase the fine to as much as $300. Violating the law three or more times within five years could bring a fine of up to $1,000 and six months in jail.

Rep. Dorothy Moon criticized the bill for regulations she believes are too tight around CBD (cannabidiol, an active ingredient derived from hemp) and the 0.3% THC threshold. The prevalence of CBD products helped drive the legalization push in recent years. Hemp has been used for centuries in clothing, paper, and construction and other materials. Its popularity has climbed with the proliferation in recent years of food and wellness products such as hemp protein powder, hemp seeds and hemp oil.

Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said Idaho is “a few years behind on where we should be,” but fears the 0.3% THC limitation could put farmers at risk.

Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said she someday hopes to grow hemp. Idaho shouldn’t deny its farmers the ability to grow an alternative, legal commodity, she said.

“It’s time to allow our farmers, all of our farmers, an ability to grow this legal crop,” Troy said.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jim Guthrie, still needs Senate approval.

