Idaho Falls man injured after fleeing from police and crashing motorcycle in Burley

BURLEY — An 18-year-old Idaho Falls man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday as he fled from police.

Jordan Scott Fenton was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to a report released by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

At about 9:15 p.m., Cpl. Mason Butikofer of the Cassia County Sheriff's Office was patrolling in the area of Overland Avenue and Bedke Boulevard when he saw Fenton run a red light on a black 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle.

The motorcycle just missed the patrol car. The officer swerved and turned on the overhead lights and estimated the motorcycle to be traveling at 110 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The motorcycle hit the front driver’s side bumper of a silver Honda Odyssey, driven by Cathy Anne Leoni, 73, of Burley, according to the Cassia County Sheriff's police blotter.

Leoni was turning left onto Oakley Avenue from Bedke Boulevard.

Fenton was thrown from the motorcycle to the roadway.

The officer witnessed the crash and saw the motorcycle roll multiple times into the field on the south side of the street.

The officer found Fenton lying on his back and complaining that his right leg hurt. He was wearing a helmet.

An Idaho State Police trooper arrived at the scene and told the officer he had attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding around traffic in a construction zone at the Burley-Heyburn Bridge on U.S. Highway 30.

Fenton did not yield to the trooper and the trooper continued to follow him.

The trooper said Fenton failed to stop at a sign at Fifth Street and Hiland Avenue and due to the motorcycle’s speed he discontinued the pursuit, turned off his lights and slowed down to the posted speed limits prior to the motorcycle running the red light at Bedke Boulevard and Overland Avenue and causing the crash.

A citation for reckless driving is pending for Fenton.