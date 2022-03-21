Idaho Falls family raising funds to help orphans fleeing Ukraine

At the border between Ukraine and Poland, the wait to cross for those fleeing war-torn Ukraine can be up to 50 hours.

Cars are abandoned on the side of the road as families choose to walk rather than brave the traffic lines, all in an attempt to escape the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That’s the scene Kasia Andersen’s relatives in Poland have described to her. Andersen lives in Idaho Falls with her husband, Adam Andersen, and their eight children but she grew up in Poland, Ukraine’s neighbor to the west.

After news broke of the invasion, the Andersen family opened a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise funds for orphans who have been transported out of Ukraine.

Bielsko-Biala, a city in southern Poland about three hours from the border with Ukraine, has become home to 130 children who had previously lived at an orphanage in Ukraine.

An orphanage in Bielsko-Biala called Okno Życia (Window of Life in Polish) is caring for the children, but because of the need to leave the country quickly, many of the children arrived without basic necessities.

Kasia’s brother and mother have been working to help the children, with her mother spending 35 hours straight putting together hygiene kits for the kids.

Despite being thousands of miles away from the scene, Kasia said she also felt compelled to contribute. “They’re doing what they can, and I just want to help them,” Kasia said.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe page has raised $2,141. The children are in need of bunk beds for a place to sleep, backpacks, laptops and tablets needed to attend school, and medical supplies.

Window of Life caretakers are waiting to get sizes for the children before spending money on clothes. GoFundMe is accepting cash donations only, as delivering supplies to Poland would significantly increase the cost compared to money transfers.

“People really need help, and it’s quite important that we get aid for them,” said Spencer Andersen, Kasia’s 16-year-old son who designed the logo for the GoFundMe fundraiser.

Raising funds is an unfamiliar experience for the family, who is still looking for a third party to take the money and transfer it to the orphanage when the fundraiser is complete. Kasia said, however, that it’s her family in Poland who are facing the most stress.

Damian Zamarlik, Kasia’s brother, has been working to help refugees in Poland, including the orphans, since the invasion began. Her sister-in-law’s brother has also provided housing to a family fleeing the war.

There’s anxiety that the war could spread into Poland. On Sunday, Russian forces attacked a Ukrainian military facility just 15 miles from the border with Poland.

Poland is part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the international alliance between European and North American countries that states an attack on one is an attack on all. Andersen said the treaty has been reassurance, but her relatives remain afraid of what Russia could do as the war goes on.

The war also has weighed heavily on the family’s friends, Yohan and Alla Delton, who live in eastern Idaho. Alla is from Ukraine and Yohan also worked as a volunteer with an orphanage in Ukraine. Yohan set up a Facebook group called Idaho Ukrainians in an effort to connect local Ukrainians who want to help.

“We break down a few times a day,” Yohan said. He had been to Kyiv and recognized some of the images he’s seen on television of city streets reduced to rubble. His mother-in-law remains in the city, and they have been concerned for her safety as the fighting intensifies.

Kasia said it was important for Poland to help the refugees given its own history. She said she grew up hearing stories about the Nazi occupation of her homeland, a reminder that they also needed help once.

The importance of that compassion was made clear to Kasia recently while grocery shopping. She said saw a woman on the phone in a language she recognized and asked about where she was from. The woman answered she was Ukrainian. Kasia responded that she was Polish and the woman began crying and thanking her.

“We gave each other a hug and went our ways,” Kasia said.

