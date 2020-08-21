Idaho fails Stage 4 of coronavirus recovery for 5th time. Hospitalizations remain too high

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boise — Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Friday the state will stay in Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan — setting up a sixth attempt at the final stage of his coronavirus recovery plan.

Though cases continue to roll in and hospitals still report dozens of people with the virus are in their care, Idaho has shown progress in recent weeks. The metric that stopped Idaho from exiting Stage 4 this time was the number of new hospital admissions with COVID-19.

The governor held a press conference at the Idaho Foodbank to announce his decision, as well as the approval of funding for the food bank.

Little also announced the approval of $2.56 million in CARES Act funding to go toward the Idaho Foodbank and its partners in all of Idaho’s 44 counties. The governor noted that almost half of the Idaho Foodbank’s partners are schools where food programs and pantries feed children during both the school week and on weekends.

“Many Idahoans have experienced a job loss or loss in income since the spring, making it harder to afford the most basic human needs,” Little said. “As a result, more and more Idaho families are turning to their local food banks and food assistance programs during the coronavirus pandemic.”