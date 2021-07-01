Idaho facing high fire potential through September

"This year is different," Harvey said.

The extreme heat, combined with a lack of early spring moisture, and the stresses that grasses and forests are currently under, has lead to tinderbox conditions, he said.

Harvey said he will not be celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks this year.

Fireworks are illegal to light on public lands and many are even illegal to possess. It is important to know where you are and stay up to date on current bans and restrictions, he said.

In particular, aerial fireworks can land anywhere and travel large distances.

"All those fireworks put our firefighters and our public at risk," he said.

Most fireworks burn at over 2,000 degrees and wildland fuels ignite at temperatures less than 500 degrees.

Ben Newburn, director of fire and aviation management for the U.S. Forest Service Intermountain Region, said 90% of wildfires are human-caused.

The Sawtooth National Forest saw 342 unattended campfires in 2020.

"These fires are 100% preventable," Newburn said.