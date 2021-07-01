 Skip to main content
Idaho facing high fire potential through September
Colorado Gulch Fire

Firefighters battle the more than 700-acre Colorado Gulch fire on July 7, 2014, near Hailey. Idaho is preparing for an high risk wildfire season in 2021.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Idaho has above-normal potential for significant wildland fires from July through August.

Nick Nauslar, a meteorologist with the National Interagency Fire Center, said 80% of Idaho is currently in a drought. That's five times the area of this time last year. 

And there's "Not really relief in sight in terms of the potential for significant fires through August," Nauslar said. 

Significant fire is defined as any fire that requires resources from outside the immediate area.

Idaho hasn't seen this level of dryness since the end of 2015, he said.

The forecast for the rest of the summer? Warm and dry, Nauslar said.

Multiple agencies held a joint press conference on Thursday to discuss the fire season outlook and share fire prevention tips. 

"We as fire professionals and the public, make sure we are working together to address the extraordinary circumstances that we are facing this year," said Dennis Strange, state fire management officer for the Bureau of Land Management.

State officials strongly recommended Idaho residents attend professional firework displays this weekend instead of doing it themselves. 

Josh Harvey, fire management bureau chief with the Idaho Department of Lands, said normally he purchases a healthy supply of fireworks. 

"This year is different," Harvey said. 

The extreme heat, combined with a lack of early spring moisture, and the stresses that grasses and forests are currently under, has lead to tinderbox conditions, he said.

Harvey said he will not be celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks this year.

Fireworks are illegal to light on public lands and many are even illegal to possess. It is important to know where you are and stay up to date on current bans and restrictions, he said.

In particular, aerial fireworks can land anywhere and travel large distances.

"All those fireworks put our firefighters and our public at risk," he said. 

Most fireworks burn at over 2,000 degrees and wildland fuels ignite at temperatures less than 500 degrees. 

Ben Newburn, director of fire and aviation management for the U.S. Forest Service Intermountain Region, said 90% of wildfires are human-caused. 

The Sawtooth National Forest saw 342 unattended campfires in 2020. 

"These fires are 100% preventable," Newburn said.

In places where campfires are permitted, he said to attend the fire at all times and bring a shovel and extra water. 

When leaving, use the drown, stir and feel method. 

"If it's too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave," Newburn said. 

Vehicle and shooting related fires are also a concern for local fire officials. 

Jared Jablonski, fire information officer with the Bureau of Land Management Boise district, said over the last 10 years his district has seen 14% of fires be vehicle-related and 10% shooting-related. 

Checking tires, staying off dry vegetation and securing trailer chains can help prevent fires, Jablonski said. 

People interested in shooting should go to a shooting range or wait until conditions improve.

Residents can also take steps to make their homes a defensible space. Brett Van Paepeghem from Idaho Firewise said to start by cleaning gutters and eaves.

Patio decor can act as fuel for a fire, along with firewood. Any combustible items should be stored at least 30 feet away from structures. 

Home owners should chose low growing ground covers, plants with a high moisture content and avoid anything high in oils, resin or terpenes, Van Paepeghem said.

"We want to keep it lean, clean and green," he said. 

Everyone should also have an updated evacuation plan and to-go bag packed. 

Anyone interested in learning what plants are most defensible can visit any of the Idaho Firewise demonstration gardens across the state.

