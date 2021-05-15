Idaho experiencing 'unprecedented' superintendent turnover

The ISBA does not run searches for all school districts — Madison and Cassia County both hired a new superintendent without conducting a search at all — meaning the number of new superintendents over the years could be higher.

Swanson said the ISBA is getting more and more superintendent searches over the years because more school boards are aware of the service, but she also acknowledged that COVID-19 is affecting peoples’ plans. She said there is a population of superintendents in the state who reached the Rule of 90, which calculates when educators in the state can start collecting retirement. Swanson said there were some Idaho superintendents who saw the pandemic as their reason to retire with their pension.

Swanson said she has heard rumors that the high turnover among Idaho superintendents might continue for another couple of years before flattening out.

“I hate to lose that institutional knowledge,” she said. “There’s so much experience here.”

The new superintendent learning curve

When starting a new superintendent position, Swanson said it takes time to get acquainted with the position. For a veteran superintendent in a new district, like Pat Charlton in Jerome, it takes some time to get to know the staff members, parents and students of the district.