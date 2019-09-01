BOISE — Some of America’s best-known astronauts visited Idaho in 1969 to train for their moon missions. But for many years, the small supporting role Idaho played in the Apollo lunar program was unappreciated, misunderstood, even ignored.
“Idaho Experience” explores NASA’s past and future training and research at Idaho’s Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve in “When Apollo Came to Idaho.” Viewers can tune in or stream it at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Members of IdahoPTV’s streaming service, Passport, can already stream the program via the PBS Video app or online at video.idahoptv.org.
You have free articles remaining.
“The 1969 visit was part of a smart, deliberate strategy by NASA to teach geology to this corps of pilots selected as the first astronauts,” producer Bill Manny said in a statement. “These guys were, after all, going on the grandest geology field trip of all time. NASA had the astronauts visit volcanic sites all over southeast Idaho and geological sites all over the world.”
What makes this a story worth retelling is that the space-research relationship continues at Craters of the Moon where the varied and hostile landscape is being used to prepare scientists and astronauts for future missions to Mars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.