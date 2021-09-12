Idaho evictions rise as moratorium ends

The Supreme Court struck down that moratorium last month.

The federal assistance Idaho received has also been slow to make it to tenants. The Idaho Housing and Finance Association received nearly $176 million to distribute. As of Friday, $12.5 million of that pot has gone to tenants, including $2.4 million in the month of August, according to an agency spokesperson.

Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities also received more than $24 million in emergency rental assistance from the U.S. Treasury Department to be distributed by the end of September 2022. So far, about $11.8 million of that money has been handed out, Watson said.

The housing association has expended outreach efforts to hundreds of landlords and other community partners to raise awareness about the funding available, said spokesperson Ben Cushman. He said IHFA hopes its partnership with the Idaho court system will help at-risk tenants, who will be prioritized.

“With 240% more assistance distributed in August than February, we’re confident we are already seeing those efforts pay off,” Cushman said in a written statement.

Including $15 million in past federal CARES Act funds, the Idaho Housing and Finance Association has distributed more than $27 million overall in housing assistance dollars, he said.