BOISE — The Idaho Department of Insurance has posted proposed health insurance premium rates, plus the requested increases for plans sold starting January 2019.
The rates area available at doi.idaho.gov/consumer/RateReview.
Health insurance carriers submitted their rating information and explanations for the rate increases. The insurance department has the authority to determine the rates “unreasonable” if the requests are not adequately justified.
In past years, the department has negotiated lower rate increases with carriers to avoid having them labeled unreasonable. Final rates will be publicly available in mid-September or early October.
“While the proposed rate increases are not nearly as extreme as some prior years, any increase to health insurance premiums make it that much more difficult to afford,” Bureau Chief Wes Trexler said in a statement. “We are still reviewing these increases, and welcome comments from the public.”
Comments, questions or ideas can be emailed to ratecomments@doi.idaho.gov or mailed to 2019 Rate Comments, Idaho Department of Insurance, P.O. Box 83720, Boise ID 83720-0043.
The department encourages consumers to carefully review all of their options with a licensed insurance agent, whether they are purchasing coverage on or off the exchange — Your Health Idaho — once the final rates are published.
For questions about this or other insurance-related topics, call 800-721-3272 or go to doi.idaho.gov.
