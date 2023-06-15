The Idaho Department of Finance, to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, is cautioning older Idahoans to be wary about financial exploitation.
U.S. regulators fielded 1,320 tips and complaints, opened 605 investigations, and filed 304 enforcement actions related to senior fraud in 2021, according to a news release that included eight tips to avoid becoming a victim.
“Preventing fraud requires knowledge and vigilance from both the public and industry as scammers continue to target our senior community,” Patricia Perkins, the department’s director, said in the release.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is held annually on June 15 to raise awareness of elder abuse.
The warning signs of the financial abuse of elders are as follows:
- A new, overly protective associate or friend offering to help with financial transactions or asking for money.
- A caregiver or family member shows excessive interest in an older customer’s finances and assets or will not leave their side to allow the customer to speak for himself/herself.
- Unsolicited offers via phone, email, or text promising high returns, but needing upfront cash or fee payment.
- New acquaintances, potential business partners, friends, or supposed government officials asking seniors to purchase gift cards, prepaid cards, or other alternative financial products.
- Large, uncharacteristic withdrawals or account closings without regard for fees and penalties.
- A customer mentions how an online friend or romantic partner is asking them to liquidate assets and send money to them personally or to an account for a “business opportunity.”
- Sudden changes to financial documents such as wills, powers of attorney, or account beneficiaries.
- Frequent password reset requests or new online account access requests.
“Protecting our seniors from financial exploitation is a top priority for Idaho’s Securities Bureau and we’re committed to providing them with the knowledge and resources they require to protect themselves,” John Yaros, the department’s securities bureau chief, said in the release.
If you suspect you are experiencing financial exploitation, call 208-332-8000, toll free at 888-346-3378, or email Finance.InternetMail@finance.idaho.gov.