BOISE — Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is partnering with State Controller Brandon Woolf to make the State Department of Education the third state agency to publish detailed financial records through Transparent.Idaho.gov.

In another major push for transparency, the superintendent has launched an education-specific transparency portal on the education department website. The portal provides convenient access to the department’s school report cards, budgetary and education workforce data, public records and other frequently requested information.

“Transparency is important for education because it informs the dialog about investing in our schools and attracting and retaining great teachers,” Ybarra said in a statement. “Transparency ensures education stakeholders are accountable for student progress.”

Through Transparent.Idaho.gov, Ybarra joins Woolf and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney in presenting vendor checkbook data for their agencies online. Transparent Idaho was launched by Woolf in 2013. Financial data for the agencies can be reviewed in reports or downloaded for analysis.

The State Department of Education’s transparency portal will also be expanded to make more information available, Ybarra said. Financial reports on the portal are updated daily.

“Education represents the single largest category of state spending,” Ybarra said. “Citizens have a right to know how their tax dollars are spent to help schools prepare students for college and careers.”

