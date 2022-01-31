Idaho dairymen want immigration visas for year-round farm workers

Three members of Idaho’s four-man congressional delegation have expressed support for a measure that would allow more foreign farm workers to enter the United States legally.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act in March 2021, and Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, said U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, who represents the 2nd Congressional District, was “instrumental” in the process.

The legislation has since been received in the U.S. Senate, and Naerebout said U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both Idaho Republicans, have offered “strong support” for the effort as well. Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, who represents the 1st Congressional District, voted against the measure in 2021.

“We send some of the most conservative Republicans to D.C., and they’re behind us on this issue,” Naerebout said. “We’re hopeful we can see something happen in the Senate to try and move forward with a bipartisan solution.”

Naerebout was speaking during a Wednesday press call that had been organized to discuss the ways immigration can be used to address economic challenges in the United States, from supply chain delays to inflation and labor shortages.

In Idaho, Naerebout said the number of on-farm workers employed in the dairy industry has fallen from 8,000 in 2012 to fewer than 5,000 in 2022.

During the same time frame, he said, the inventory of dairy cows in the state grew by 100,000.

“So we’re seeing our industry continue to grow but that work force shrink,” he said. “Those numbers speak to the problems we hear our dairymen express.”

The situation is exacerbated by an increase in worker pay, which has risen 30% to 40% over the past five years to a starting wage of $15 to $18 per hour, Naerebout said.

Those wage increases have not been paired with higher market prices, he said, leading to “a lot of consolidation” among Idaho dairies.

There are only 400 dairy farms in the state today, Naerebout said, down from 560 in 2012.

“Our smaller and medium-sized family operations just can’t make it,” he said. “Our average herd size (is) having to get bigger to make the economics work.”

Changes to the country’s immigration policies could help ease the economic strain on Idaho’s dairy farmers, Naerebout said.

He pointed out that 90% of his association’s on-farm workers are “foreign born,” but because dairies operate year-round, those employees are not eligible for temporary agricultural work visas — “or any other visa program.”

“That speaks a lot to what the legal status is going to be of our average dairy farm worker,” Naerebout said. “We need some sort of immigration reform.”

The Farm Workforce Modernization Act would modify the United States’ temporary worker visa program to include a “certified agricultural worker” category.

The certified agricultural worker visa would be valid for five years, though that timeline may be extended, according to the bill summary.

The Department of Homeland Security also may grant dependent status to the spouse or children of the visa recipient, the bill summary states, and the family “may apply for lawful permanent resident status after meeting various requirements, including performing a certain amount of agricultural labor for a number of years.”

Work on the bill stalled last year in the U.S. Senate, Naerebout said, but he is “hopeful that negotiations can get re-started” in 2022 and that Congress “provides us with a visa program (in) agriculture that is functional and effective.”

“Immigration is our No. 1 topic we discuss with our D.C. delegation,” Naerebout said. “That’s our No. 1 concern.”

