Idaho COVID-19 cases up 15%, Magic Valley's down 9%

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley saw a small decline in COVID-19 cases during the last seven days, but statewide case numbers continued to rise.
South-central Idaho’s eight counties combined for 1,438 new cases from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, a 9% decrease compared to the week before. Idaho had 9,697 new cases in that window, a 15% increase.
Those 9,697 cases are a new weekly high. For context, the Gem State had 1,600 cases during the first week of September and topped out at around 4,100 cases during its worst week in July.
The Magic Valley has most of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state. There have been 13,366 COVID-19 infections in the eight-county region. Cassia, Minidoka, Twin Falls and Jerome counties are all in the top five statewide for COVID-19 cases per capita. Only Madison County has had a higher infection rate.
Despite pleas from many Idaho doctors, nurses and health care leaders, few Magic Valley communities have taken any substantial actions to slow the spread of COVID-19. Outside of Blaine and Camas counties there haven’t been any Magic Valley mask mandates. Majorities of both the Twin Falls and Jerome city councils have stated they’d be in favor of a mask mandate, but have declined to put one into effect.
The South Central Public Health District board will consider a mask mandate Thursday at 1:30 p.m. It has rejected such proposals in the past.
The state’s hospital services continue to see lots of COVID-19 admissions. There were 389 people hospitalized Monday in Idaho due to COVID-19. On September 12, there were 111 people hospitalized because of the virus.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls has consistently had about 50 COVID-19 patients hospitalized per day for the past few weeks. The 54 people admitted to the Twin Falls hospital Monday made up 40% of the facility’s 135 overall admissions.
COVID-19 has now killed 812 Idahoans — 35 of them on Tuesday alone. There were 79 Idaho COVID-19 deaths last week, making it the deadliest week of the pandemic so far. The Magic Valley has had 143 COVID-19 deaths, including 23 last week. Seventy-two of those deaths were in Twin Falls County.
At Monday’s Twin Falls City Council meeting, Dr. Joshua Kern, St. Luke’s vice president of medical affairs for the Magic Valley, explained that the number of deaths the hospital is experiencing right now is much higher than normal.
During the Nov. 1 through Nov. 16 window last year, St. Luke’s Twin Falls hospital had six deaths. This year, during the same window, there have been 19 deaths, including 12 COVID-19 deaths.
Doctors from around the state have said this week that if the spread of the virus doesn’t slow, it’s increasingly likely that Idaho will have to begin triaging patients. The Twin Falls hospital has already suspended some services, including elective surgeries. The Magic Valley’s biggest facility is also transferring patients to other hospitals fairly often — typically sending them to the Treasure Valley — because it can’t handle the high patient volumes right now.
Kern and other doctors have repeatedly said it’s not sustainable to expect Idaho nurses and doctors to work the extreme levels of overtime and numbers of shifts they’re currently handling. When health care workers catch COVID-19 out in the community, they have to miss work, forcing remaining staff to take on more hours. Exhaustion levels are running extremely high in many facilities.
