Idaho COVID-19 cases up 15%, Magic Valley's down 9%

The state’s hospital services continue to see lots of COVID-19 admissions. There were 389 people hospitalized Monday in Idaho due to COVID-19. On September 12, there were 111 people hospitalized because of the virus.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls has consistently had about 50 COVID-19 patients hospitalized per day for the past few weeks. The 54 people admitted to the Twin Falls hospital Monday made up 40% of the facility’s 135 overall admissions.

COVID-19 has now killed 812 Idahoans — 35 of them on Tuesday alone. There were 79 Idaho COVID-19 deaths last week, making it the deadliest week of the pandemic so far. The Magic Valley has had 143 COVID-19 deaths, including 23 last week. Seventy-two of those deaths were in Twin Falls County.

At Monday’s Twin Falls City Council meeting, Dr. Joshua Kern, St. Luke’s vice president of medical affairs for the Magic Valley, explained that the number of deaths the hospital is experiencing right now is much higher than normal.

During the Nov. 1 through Nov. 16 window last year, St. Luke’s Twin Falls hospital had six deaths. This year, during the same window, there have been 19 deaths, including 12 COVID-19 deaths.