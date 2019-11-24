JACKPOT (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a light plane crashed and burned after taking off from a small northeastern Nevada airport near the border with Idaho.
Elko County sheriff’s Sgt. Nick Czegledi said the identities of those killed in the crash late Friday near Jackpot weren’t being released pending confirmation through autopsies.
However, the Idaho State Journal reported that the victims were Mike and Robin Quinn of Heise, owners of the Heise Hot Springs in Ririe.
The newspaper reported that a Facebook post from the couple's daughter identified the victims. The resort has been in the Quinn family since 1942, according to Post Register archives.
Czegledi said a witness said the plane took off to the south and then banked hard to the east before losing altitude before crashing.
He said National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration officials were expected to arrive in the area to investigate the crash.
Jackpot is on U.S. 93 and 41 miles south of Twin Falls, Idaho.
You have free articles remaining.
A month ago, a Twin Falls pilot was forced to make an emergency landing after taking off from the airport due to a snowstorm.
Pilot Darrell Schmidt told authorities he was forced to land because of the sudden change in the weather.
That incident on Oct. 19 was initially reported as a plane crash.
Friday’s crash was the first plane fatality in Elko County since January 2018, when a 26-year-old pilot from Mississippi crashed into the Ruby Mountains while traveling from California to Utah.
The pilot had reported ice on the aircraft. It took authorities 10 days to reach the remote location near Pearl Peak.
Prior to that incident, four people were killed in November 2016 when an American Medflight plane crashed into an Elko parking lot after taking off with a patient on a planned flight to Salt Lake City.
The cause of that crash was officially undetermined, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, but an investigation revealed that there were three issues involving the left engine over six weeks prior to the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.