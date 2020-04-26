Idaho coronavirus school closures mean more teens now work essential agriculture jobs

“You just don’t know if you can push and ask ‘should you really be working?’ or not. It’s a family, a student’s choice,” Wight said. “With some kids, I know that this is really necessary for their family.”

Seamount is concerned that if students are working during the day, they’re not doing schoolwork when teachers are around to help. Nevill, at COSSA, said teachers have started teaching classes in the evenings. Wight is answering texts from students late into the night.

The American Falls teens have mixed experiences with their new class schedules. Villa says he doesn’t have too much homework, and rarely has to stay up late to get it done. Soltero tries to save his for the weekends. Hernandez often works into the night, occasionally turning assignments in late when he runs out of time.

Distance learning is a challenge for the senior.

“I feel like I’m not learning anything,” Hernandez said. “It’s way different having a teacher in front of you than having meetings online, and learning by yourself.”

Still he doesn’t plan to give up his day job. Hernandez is enrolling at Idaho State University next fall and will use the $10.50 an hour he makes picking rock to help pay for college expenses.