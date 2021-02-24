Idaho confirms cases of two different, faster spreading COVID-19 variants in one day

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The B.1.1.7 variant is believed to spread significantly faster than the original variants of the virus and to lead to more deaths from COVID-19.

“Idahoans are encouraged to choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine because there is evidence the authorized COVID-19 vaccines will protect individuals from virus variants,” the news release said.

There also are signs that certain mutations in the virus could help it escape antibodies from vaccines or prior infection. Public health officials are working to determine whether that’s true. They do know that more transmission gives the virus more opportunities to mutate, so they stress the need for Idahoans to continue following public health recommendations.

“As we work to offer vaccine to more Idahoans and learn more about how these variants behave, our best defense is to stay consistent with our health and safety measures,” Kimberly Link, communicable disease control manager with Central District Health, said in Wednesday’s news release. “We know that the choices we’ve made in the last year to wear a face covering, keep our distance from others, wash our hands frequently, and stay home when we’re sick will serve us well in helping to protect us from these potentially more severe variants.”