TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Community Foundation will hold an interactive social event and panel discussion at 4 p.m. Monday at the Stone House, 330 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls.
The event will focus on the St. Luke’s Twin Falls Healthy Conditions Assessment and the Community Transformation Grant recently awarded by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
Panelists at the event will be community leader Curtis Eaton, St. Luke’s community health manager Kyli Gough, Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall and Blue Cross of Idaho for Health executive director Kendra Witt-Doyle.
Attendees will learn more about the Twin Falls Healthy Conditions Assessment and the Community Transformation Grant and will be encouraged to ask questions and learn how to participate in support of these efforts.
The cost is $25 and includes gourmet appetizers and beer, wine or nonalcoholic beverages.
For more information or to RSVP, go to idahocf.org/events/twin-falls-reception.
