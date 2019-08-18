TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Commission on the Arts wants public input for a conversation about cultural participation in the community. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.
Arts administrators, artists, arts educators and arts enthusiasts are invited to brainstorm ideas, define priorities and identify challenges for the commission’s next long-term plan.
