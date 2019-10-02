TWIN FALLS — As the Hispanic youth population grows in Idaho, the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs hopes to get more of them thinking about their future and connecting with mentors who can help them reach their goals.
About 750 students will arrive at the College of Southern Idaho Thursday for the commission’s annual Hispanic Youth Summit. The summit, hosted in collaboration with CSI, will feature representatives from the Twin Falls Police Department, colleges and universities across the state, St. Luke’s, Idaho media outlets and more.
“I hope (the students) get resources out of it,” Juan Saldaña, community resources development specialist at the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, said. “They don’t get a lot of options about where to go for resources and when you don’t know who to ask for help and you don’t have parents who went to college it gets harder to know where to get those resources.”
This is the summit’s 14th year overall and its second in the Magic Valley. Students travel from all over the Gem State, Utah and Nevada to attend the summit. Its popularity and space constraints led the Commission on Hispanic Affairs to expand to the Magic Valley last year. It expects to add a third summit in Pocatello next year.
The event is open to all high schools who have registered and students of all backgrounds are welcome. The purpose of the event is to get juniors and seniors thinking about their futures. Students are encouraged to find a path that works for them, even if it doesn’t necessarily require college.
“Not all kids want to go to college, so it’s nice for them to get connected with other opportunities,” Saldaña said.
Students will have a chance to attend health workshops, financial aid workshops and to compete for scholarships. Students went home with $100,000 last year in scholarship money.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Jose Enriquez, founder of Latinos in Action, a group that works to engage Latino students in their education and help them become leaders. There will also be music and dance performances during the keynote event. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the campus.
