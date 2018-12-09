Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — The Idaho Commission on Aging will launch its redesigned website on Monday, helping visitors to quickly locate resources that support staying healthy, safe, informed and at home in their community of choice. All are encouraged to visit the site at aging.idaho.gov.

“Our new website moves our mission forward — to support all Idahoans, especially those at high risk for placement in an institution, to live successfully in the community,” Administrator Judy Bicknell Taylor said in a statement.

The commission will refresh content quarterly with engaging, relevant and up-to-date information. The website also includes a dedicated education portal and active Facebook page and Twitter postings from which to follow aging and health-related news and events.

The Idaho Commission on Aging serves Idaho’s seniors, people with disabilities and their caregivers by safeguarding their rights, fostering self-sufficiency, providing counseling and advocating on their behalf. The commission provides opportunities for individuals to access a comprehensive array of private and public-pay long-term care support services through “Single Access Points,” operated by the Aging and Disability Resource Centers.

For more information, call 208-334-3833 or 877-471-2777 toll-free or email ICOA@aging.idaho.gov or go to the website.

