TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Commission on Aging will conduct public meetings to provide citizens of Idaho an opportunity to comment on Idaho’s four-year Senior Services State Plan due in June. The commission plans and oversees services designed to keep at-risk seniors living independently.

Local meetings will take place as follows:

  • Nov. 4 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. S.
  • Nov. 5 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Burley Senior Center, 2311 Parke Ave., No. 5

Meetings will run as follows:

  • 11 a.m. to noon — information tables with commission staff
  • Noon to 1 p.m. — lunch
  • 1 to 3 p.m. — community input and brainstorming

At the meetings, staff will present the following for comment:

  • Funding formula — how federal and state funds are distributed to local areas for implementation
  • Budget parameters — guidelines to ensure funds are used for services
  • Current strengths, weaknesses and unmet needs

Services funded through area agencies on aging include the following:

  • Home-delivered and congregate meals
  • Homemakers, respite care, senior transportation, chores and minor home modifications
  • Legal assistance, adult protection and ombudsman services

For more information, call 208-334-3833 or go to aging.idaho.gov.

