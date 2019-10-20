TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Commission on Aging will conduct public meetings to provide citizens of Idaho an opportunity to comment on Idaho’s four-year Senior Services State Plan due in June. The commission plans and oversees services designed to keep at-risk seniors living independently.
Local meetings will take place as follows:
- Nov. 4 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. S.
- Nov. 5 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Burley Senior Center, 2311 Parke Ave., No. 5
Meetings will run as follows:
- 11 a.m. to noon — information tables with commission staff
- Noon to 1 p.m. — lunch
- 1 to 3 p.m. — community input and brainstorming
At the meetings, staff will present the following for comment:
- Funding formula — how federal and state funds are distributed to local areas for implementation
- Budget parameters — guidelines to ensure funds are used for services
- Current strengths, weaknesses and unmet needs
Services funded through area agencies on aging include the following:
- Home-delivered and congregate meals
- Homemakers, respite care, senior transportation, chores and minor home modifications
- Legal assistance, adult protection and ombudsman services
For more information, call 208-334-3833 or go to aging.idaho.gov.
