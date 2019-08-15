{{featured_button_text}}
ICHA TFPD

The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs met with the Twin Falls Police Department last week to discuss diversity and cultural sensitivity. From left: Margie Gonzalez, Chief Craig Kingsbury, Sgt. Lou Coronado, Officer Martin Becerra, J.J. Saldana and Officer J.P. O’Donnell. 

 Courtesy Twin Falls Police Department

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs met with the Twin Falls Police Department last week to discuss diversity, cultural competency and sensitivity, and inclusivity.

This precedes a statewide police training the commission will host in July 2020.

“They were very receptive and open to discussing diversity and have already been hiring more female and Latinx officers,” said Juan Saldaña, community resource development specialist at the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.

The commission will be making trips to police departments throughout the state in anticipating of its 2020 conference. It will also present at the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association training conference in Sun Valley in October.

Officials in Wisconsin and Seattle are working with the commission to share ideas, including Seattle’s 911 interpretation services and Wisconsin’s Amigos en Azul program, which created a police line maintained by its Spanish-speaking officers.

Twin Falls Police Officer J.P. O’Donnell said that there is a concern the Hispanic community is under reporting or not reporting crimes, sometimes due to fear because of immigration status.

“That is not something we look into as a police department,” he said regarding legal status. “If they are victims of a crime or need someone to take action, we want to build those lines of communication.”

Officer Martin Becerra also met with the commission. Becerra has acted the Hispanic liaison for the police and has been instrumental in helping the department navigate cultural barriers, O'Donnell said.

“That gives him credibility right away,” O’Donnell said. “He understands their culture. He is their culture.”

The police department will also be presenting at the Hispanic Youth Summit Oct. 3 at the College of Southern Idaho. It will be showing its police vehicles and talking to students about careers in law enforcement.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley's Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments