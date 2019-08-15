TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs met with the Twin Falls Police Department last week to discuss diversity, cultural competency and sensitivity, and inclusivity.
This precedes a statewide police training the commission will host in July 2020.
“They were very receptive and open to discussing diversity and have already been hiring more female and Latinx officers,” said Juan Saldaña, community resource development specialist at the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.
The commission will be making trips to police departments throughout the state in anticipating of its 2020 conference. It will also present at the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association training conference in Sun Valley in October.
Officials in Wisconsin and Seattle are working with the commission to share ideas, including Seattle’s 911 interpretation services and Wisconsin’s Amigos en Azul program, which created a police line maintained by its Spanish-speaking officers.
Twin Falls Police Officer J.P. O’Donnell said that there is a concern the Hispanic community is under reporting or not reporting crimes, sometimes due to fear because of immigration status.
“That is not something we look into as a police department,” he said regarding legal status. “If they are victims of a crime or need someone to take action, we want to build those lines of communication.”
Officer Martin Becerra also met with the commission. Becerra has acted the Hispanic liaison for the police and has been instrumental in helping the department navigate cultural barriers, O'Donnell said.
“That gives him credibility right away,” O’Donnell said. “He understands their culture. He is their culture.”
The police department will also be presenting at the Hispanic Youth Summit Oct. 3 at the College of Southern Idaho. It will be showing its police vehicles and talking to students about careers in law enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.