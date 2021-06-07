Idaho children are sent out of state for care. Idaho Youth Ranch is bringing them home

“The biggest lift will be hiring the quality of staff we want and need,” Curtis said. “It’s a year-round school with two educators. It’s 24-hour nursing. It’s therapists. It’s youth services staff, recreational therapists, groundskeeping, maintenance. … Their relationships they have all throughout the day (are important). Meeting with the youth services staff, the people that go to the dining hall with them, and take them to and from their classes. Those are as important for their recovery as any other aspect of the program. Because the most powerful thing for kids’ recovery is relationships. So, we’ll be working really hard to get the culture in place before we open.”

The nonprofit plans to offer competitive wages, but good pay isn’t enough on its own, he said.

“Not only do we need to be an employer of choice to attract the right people,” he said. “We need to have the work-life balance, the wellness approach, with our staff that will keep them healthy in the midst of really difficult work.”

Unlike many other facilities that treat children and teens, each resident will have their own room.

The Youth Ranch has undergone a revamp in the past few years, led by Curtis. One major piece of that transformation was to start taking Idaho Medicaid.

