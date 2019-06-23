{{featured_button_text}}

WENDELL — The Idaho Chariots will celebrate its 55th reunion with a free cruise-in car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in City Park on East Avenue A. Everyone is welcome at this non-judged event. Dash plaques will be available.

Celebrate a year of remembering veterans past and present with old friends and old cars. All donations will go to the Idaho Veterans Assistance League.

The Magic Valley Jubilee will play patriotic music from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Fireworks, sponsored by Simerly’s, will shoot off at dusk at Wendell High School, 850 E. Main St.

For more information, call Steve at 208-901-1160.

