BOISE — Idaho Business for Education and HP will collaborate on research designed to strengthen the Gem State’s long-term education and economic competitiveness.
IBE and HP will deliver a comprehensive landscape study representing key measures of preparedness and the viewpoints of students, teachers, employers and education stakeholders across the state. The study will include specific recommendations for Idaho’s government and education leaders, as well as guidance for the private sector.
“We’re excited to work with HP and all of the stakeholders who have put their support behind this study,” Rod Gramer, president and CEO of IBE, said in a statement. “This will serve as another tool to help IBE and the State of Idaho reach the vital 60 percent goal.”
The study will be led by Gus Schmedlen, vice president of worldwide education for HP. Marcela Escobari, a senior fellow at the Center for Universal Education at the Brookings Institution, will work to analyze the growth potential in Idaho and the workforce needs to support that growth.
For more information, call Rod Gramer at 208-287-0179 or email rgramer@idahobe.org, Carolyn Holly at 208-287-0177 or cholly@idahobe.org, or Brady W. Moore at 208-287-0140 or bmoore@idahobe.org.
