TWIN FALLS — Gov. Brad Little said a high level of “rancor” in some Idaho counties could have led a woman named Idaho’s 2023 Teacher of the Year to leave the state after claiming harassment from far-right activists.

In a Tuesday meeting with the Times-News Editorial Board, Little said he hadn’t met Karen Lauritzen, a former fourth-grade teacher in Post Falls whose story has gained national attention from the Boston Globe and CNN, among others.

“I’m sorry she feels that way,” Little said.

But, Little added, “I’ve known all the other Teachers of the Year and, believe me, they all sing a different story. ... That is not the case for most Teachers of the Year, of all of them I’ve known. They’ve all been great advocates.”

Lauritzen told the Boston Globe she sought a new job after coming under intense right-wing harassment over support of the LGBTQ+ community and Black Lives Matter, although maintaining she had never taught those agendas in the classroom.

“It’s not my job to ‘indoctrinate’ or make kids little versions of myself,” Lauritzen told the Globe. “It’s to make kids into the best versions of themselves.”

While the “level of rancor’s pretty high,” in some counties across northern Idaho, the governor said “Twin Falls and Kimberly and Filer and Hansen don’t fall into that category.”

Little also pushed back against the hard-right narrative that some parts of Idaho are in jeopardy of becoming another “San Francisco or Portland.”

“It’s kind of my job to say that that isn’t going to happen,” Little said.

Many people moving into the state, on the contrary, might be more conservative than the existing population, Little hinted, saying he four years ago spoke to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, whose state took a “deep dive” into polling of the political beliefs of people moving there.

“Many people from California moving to Texas are just as conservative, more so than indigenous Texans,” Little said.

He also recounted a recent conversation with a state legislator he didn’t name who was complaining about criticism from the conservative-minded Idaho Freedom Foundation. Little said he reminded the legislator that he had been elected with about 75% of the vote.

Idaho remains firmly Republican, the governor said. When he was first appointed to the state Senate in 2001, there were two Democrats in the Senate. And the number of Democrats in that legislative body have stayed low, usually reaching no more than six or eight.

“In other states, there are wild changes from one side to another,” he said.

In other matters, Little praised Idaho’s economy, specifically rising wages, and spoke highly of the state’s decision to spend pandemic-related money from the federal government on one-time use.

Some states used the funds to build up government programs and now with the extra money drying up, “they have more government than they can afford.”

Little touted Idaho’s program to repair thousands of state bridges that had been rated in poor or fair condition. Another third of those bridges are set for improvement next year.

“From the Treasure Valley downstream, almost every community has lots of bridges,” Little said.

Little lamented high interest rates that are expected to cause a construction slowdown.

“The reason the Fed is raising interest rates is they want to slow the economy down,” Little explained. “That’s fine, but I don’t want to slow down the construction of houses.”

Additionally, Little touted Idaho Launch, the historic education funding program approved by the Legislature this year that will begin for Idaho students graduating high school next year The program will provide students the chance to have 80% of the tuition and fees covered at an eligible institution, up to a maximum of $8,000.

The application process will begin in early October.

“Idaho Launch is a game-changer,” Little said, although he admitted that getting the grant program approved was a “heavy lift.”

He said there are still too many students unaware of the program: “We have some work to do (getting the word out),” Little said.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.