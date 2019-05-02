{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Idaho Board of Environmental Quality will hold meetings in Boise and Sun Valley regarding temporary adoption of Idaho Department of Environmental Quality rule-makings and drinking water/wastewater grant and loan funding for fiscal year 2020.

The Friday meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at the DEQ state office, 1410 N. Hilton St., Boise. There will be a 30-minute public comment period, then board action on temporary rule adoption of two omnibus rule-makings and an internal review of a Idaho Public Health District 1 rule. 

The board will also meet at 9 a.m. May 16 at the Sun Valley Resort, 1 Sun Valley Road. A 30-minute public comment period will be followed by a report by DEQ Deputy Director Jess Byrne.

For agendas for both meetings, go to deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/board-meeting-announcement-043019 and check under "Related Documents."

For more information or to request disability accommodations, call Rosie Alonzo at 208-373-0240.

